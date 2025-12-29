Zelensky Slyly Shuts Down Trump’s Tacky Mar-a-Lago Bragging

Volodymyr Zelensky shut down Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago touting following their Sunday meeting on the war in Ukraine at the Palm Beach resort.

Trump, 79, was apparently keen to impress Zelensky, 47, with his opulent mansion as the leaders discussed a potential peace deal to end Russia’s war against its neighbor.

At the end of a joint press conference, the former real estate developer boasted about what he said was Zelensky’s impression of his Florida retreat:

“He walked in, he said, ‘This place is gorgeous.’ I don’t think he wants to go to the White House anymore, that’s the problem.”

President Donald Trump invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago club to discuss the war in Ukraine on Sunday. Ukranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

But a smiling Zelensky was quick to undercut Trump’s self-satisfied account of the moment.

“I’m ready to go to the White House,” the Ukrainian president said with a smile, as reporters laughed.

Trump replied warmly, “I know, we are,” before facing the reporters and adding, “The White House is a very special place, and so is this. I hope you enjoyed it.”

Zelensky did at one point offer praise for the billionaire president’s residence, calling it an "amazing place." Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Earlier, Zelensky said that Trump agreed to possibly host him and other European leaders—who called in to Sunday’s meeting—at the White House in January.

Zelensky and Trump said progress had been made during their discussions on a potential deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, but gave little indication that a breakthrough was within reach.

Zelensky told reporters that a peace plan is “90 percent” complete, the same percentage he cited before the meeting.

Earlier, Trump also touted the Ukrainian delegation’s supposed reaction to the lunch served during the meeting at Mar-a-Lago, where the president is spending the holidays.

“It was an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago and have lunch. I hope you enjoyed the food,” Trump said. “Your people enjoyed the food, I can tell you that. Your big, strong people.”

Zelensky did at one point offer praise for the billionaire president’s residence, which has 58 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms, and was built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1927 on 17 acres of land.

Mar-a-Lago has 58 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms, and was built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post in 1927 on 17 acres of land. Trump bought the estate in 1985. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I would like to thank President Trump for a great meeting in this amazing place in his home in Mar-a-Lago,” Zelensky said.

When reached for comment, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast in a statement, “Someone needs to save the interns of the Daily Beast. They are clearly being forced to write utter nonsense, like attacking President Trump’s progress towards ending the Russia-Ukraine War, which will haunt them for the rest of their careers.”