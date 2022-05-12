Astroworld Attendee Says She Lost Her Unborn Baby After Deadly Crowd Crush
UNTIMELY DEATH
After suffering multiple injuries at Travis Scott’s infamous Astroworld concert, at which 10 people died and thousands were injured, Shanazia Williamson has filed a wrongful death suit against Scott, promoters Live Nation, and several others. claiming she lost her unborn child. The case claims that while at the concert, Williamson was “trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her… unborn child.” It goes on to state that the defendants were negligent and failed to appropriately “plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event,” leading to the lost pregnancy. Only one of hundreds of claims brought by concert attendees, employees, and the families of victims, Williamson’s suit was filed in November but has not been previously reported. Live Nation and ScoreMore have denied all allegations, including Williamson’s, and Scott has likewise denied responsibility for the tragedy.