Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to skincare, I don’t go crazy with acids—or any exfoliators, for that matter. While I’m extremely diligent with my skincare routine morning and night, I keep things pretty minimal and gentle. After all, my top priority is keeping my barrier strong and healthy: cleanser, essence, moisturizer, SPF, and maybe a serum are usually all I apply on any given day. With that said, weekly exfoliation is essential—I just don’t like to overdo it.

Once or twice a week, I will exfoliate with an acid-based formula. Lately, it’s been the Eighth Day Resurfacing Tonic (which totally reminds me of the now-discontinued Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 1070). Recently, though, I incorporated a new bi-monthly exfoliation treatment into my routine: Shani Darden’s Triple Acid Signature Peel. Spoiler alert: my skin has never looked smoother.

I was invited to a masterclass hosted by the famed celebrity esthetician in Los Angeles, and she led us through DIY facials using only her products. Known for targeting pores and uneven texture, the peel was much more user-friendly than I ever could have imagined. Chemical and acid peels have gotten a bad rap over the years—especially harsh in-office versions, but this at-home alternative is surprsingly well-tolerated.

Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel The Triple Acid Signature Acid Peel comes with a brush, a Kaolin Clay Neutralizing Mask, and six Triple Acid Exfoliating Peel solutions. Shop At Shani Darden $ 125 Free Shipping Shop At Sephora $ 125 Free Shipping

The at-home peel (the first step in the two-step treatment) is powered by three different chemical acids: lactic, glycolic, and mandelic acid. Together, these acids work to decongest clogged pores, soften texture and dry spots, and exfoliate dead skin cells, build up, and impurities. The clay mask portion of the treatment contains kaolin and bentonite clay, which help draw out impurities from the pores, almost like extractions during a professional facial.

To start, begin the two-step treatment by applying a layer of the peel, avoiding the lip and eye area. If you’re new to acids or you have sensitive skin, leave the peel on for a minute. If you feel like your skin can handle it, leave it on for two minutes. Next, apply the clay mask and massage it into the skin. Then you rinse with lukewarm water, apply moisturizer and SPF (the latter in the morning), and wow. When I tell you your skin will be as soft as a baby’s bum with a glow like you got back from a summer vacation, I’m not exaggerating.

Post-peel, my skin looked so effortlessly glowy, which was perfect because I had another event that night. In addition to the instant results, the biggest selling point for me was that there was no downtime. My skin didn’t feel overly dry, tight, or irritated after my treatment, and I could go home and apply makeup as usual. Granted, I don’t have sensitive skin, but usually when I get in-office peels, I am red and flaky for a few days afterward. In fact, I was so pleased with the results that I actually canceled the facial that I had scheduled for the same week. If you’re not able to see Shani Darden in Los Angeles for a pro treatment (and even if you live in LA, if you’re not an A-lister or beauty editor, it’s tough!), the Triple Acid Signature Peel is the closest thing you’ll find.

