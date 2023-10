The mother of a young German woman feared dead after her body was paraded around by Hamas gunmen during the terrorist group’s blitz attack on Israel says she may still be alive after all.

In a new video message on Tuesday, Ricarda Louk appealed to authorities to help evacuate her 22-year-old daughter Shani Louk from a hospital in Gaza, Bild reports.

“You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!” she pleads.