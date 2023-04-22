Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce: ‘No Other Option’

Read it at TMZ
Actress Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from her husband on Friday, revealing they have been separated since January—and it does not sound amicable. The Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210 star, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer, wed photographer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011—her third marriage. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” her spokesperson, Leslie Sloane, told TMZ, cryptically adding, “You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”