Shannen Doherty Finalized Her Divorce the Day Before She Died of Cancer
LAST ACT
Shannen Doherty finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko one day before she died from breast cancer, according to a new report. Doherty, who passed on Saturday, waived spousal support to her ex and signed off on a “default or uncontested dissolution”on Friday, according to filings obtained by People. The Beverly Hills 90210 star married Iswarienko in October 2011 and filed for divorce in April 2023, a decision she reportedly did not want to make. Since then, the divorce has been delayed, with Doherty most recently saying Iswarienko was dragging out the divorce “in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me [spousal support],” an accusation Iswarienko denied through his lawyer. Besides a two-year remission period, Doherty has battled breast cancer since 2015 and announced in 2020 that it was stage 4, per ABC News. In June of 2023, Doherty took to Instagram to announce that the cancer had spread to her brain.