Shannen Doherty Reveals Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones
‘I’M NOT DONE’
Charmed star Shannen Doherty has revealed that her Stage 4 breast cancer has now spread to her bones. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 52, shared the development in an interview with People—which comes five months after she told fans that the cancer had metastasized to her brain. “I don’t want to die,” she said. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.” Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy. Two years later, she announced on Instagram that she had gone into remission, only for the cancer to return in 2019. She is now hoping to get into clinical trials for new treatments for metastatic breast cancer. “My greatest memory is yet to come,” Doherty added.