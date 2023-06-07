Shannen Doherty’s Breast Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Actress Shannen Doherty shared some sobering news on Tuesday: Her metastatic breast cancer has spread to her brain and she underwent radiation. The Charmed star said a Jan. 5 CT scan showed the metastases, and she had her first round of radiation a week later. “My fear is obvious,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to video of her being fitted for a radiation mask. “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.” The 52-year-old went on to say she is fortunate to have great doctors. “But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”