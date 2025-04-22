Ex NFL Star Claims Rape Accuser Will Release Sex Tape

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.