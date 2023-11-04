Shannon Wilcox, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 80

CHEAT SHEET
Prolific character actor Shannon Wilcox, who starred opposite Al Pacino in Frankie and Johnny and Willie Nelson in Songwriter, has died at the age of 80. Wilcox made appearances on a slew of TV shows, acted with her daughter Kelli Williams in a Hallmark Christmas movie, and had a memorable story arc on Dallas. Williams said Wilcox died in September; no cause was given. She told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother “was quick to laugh, lit up every room she entered and loved traveling and making friends all over the world... She spoke French, Spanish and Italian. One of her greatest passions was dancing tango and salsa, which she continued to do beautifully well into her 70s. Her dance card was always full.”