Sharapova Wins French Open

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Maria Sharapova overcame Sara Errani on Saturday to triumph in the French Open, 6-3, 6-2. The win completes a career Grand Slam for the Russian tennis player, having previously come out tops in the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open. The champion fell to her knees and looked toward the sky after her victory, her first major title in four years. Her Italian opponent suffered from a difficult start, and never quite picked up momentum against Sharapova, who took a healthy lead.