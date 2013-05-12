Sharif Poised for Victory in Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared poised for victory on Sunday in Pakistan’s general election, which went on Saturday despite violence that claimed 24 lives. Sharif, the head of the Muslim League (PML-N), was deposed by Gen. Pervez Musharraf in a coup in 1999 and was subsequently put on trial, jailed, and eventually exiled before returning in 2007. Early results in Saturday’s election indicated tough loses for the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which had been targeted by the Taliban prior to the election. Former cricket player Imran Khan’s Movement of Justice Party (PTI) made big gains in Peshawar, but Khan, who suffered head injuries last week during an election rally, had reportedly expected a better result.
