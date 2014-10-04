Shark Deathmatch, Crazy ‘Simpsons’ Couch Gag, and More Viral Videos

5. Great White Sharks Battle It Out

For humans, Shark Week is just a once-a-year sweeps event for the Discovery Channel. However, for sharks—and Tracy Jordan—every week is Shark Week.

Take, for example, these two Great Whites fighting over bait.

4. David Cameron’s ‘Party of Mother****ers’ (NSFW)

Armed with a gift for lyrics, clever editing skills, and a subversive wit, English music/comedy duo Cassetteboy has turned British Prime Minister David Cameron into a hip-hop sensation. Cameron’s speeches have been recut into rhymes expounding a cynical conservative attitude towards the middle class.

“This is the party of the mother****ers. We don’t care about them other suckers,” Cameron “raps” to the backing track for Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself.” Whether you find it too harsh on the PM or not tough enough, you have to give them points for creativity.

3. A Real Fake Face

Movie stars will start sweating when they see this clip of “Ed,” one of the most photorealistic renderings of a human face done by computer. Designed by Australian animator Chris Jones, Ed has skin texture, imperfections, expressions and movements that look incredibly life-like. It’s not quite out of the uncanny valley, but Ed is a clear sign that James Cameron’s prediction of fully computer-generated actors wasn’t far-fetched.

2. The Only ‘Let It Go’ Parody That Matters

Poor Emily Mandelbaum didn’t know what she was getting herself into when she agreed to record this scatological spoof of the Oscar-winning girl-power anthem “Let It Go.”

Entitled “Let Me Poop,” young Emily sings about her difficulty…letting it go, so to speak. The lyrics are juvenile yet clever and the video is destined to either embarrass future Emily when she guests on a talk show, or be the cornerstone of decades of psychotherapy. Let’s hope it’s the former.

“Let Me Poop” was first posted to YouTube in May, when it seemed there was a new “Let It Go” parody every day. As is always the case with the classics, it withstood the test of time and found new life this week—presumably when discovered by someone with the sense of humor of a 10-year-old.

1. The Simpsons’ Couch Gag

The long-running animated institution known as The Simpsons kicked off its 26th season with its most inspired, and most out-there, credit sequence couch gag.

Don Herzfeldt, best known for the award-winning short Rejected imagined what The Simpsons would look like 8,000 years in the future. Homer becomes a floating head with tentacles, Bart a spiky-haired pile of goo, and Marge essentially becomes her famous blue coiffure. There’s no other way to say it: it gets weird, but if you’re a fan of The Simpsons, you probably find weirdness a virtue.