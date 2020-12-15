Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19
‘EVERYONE PLEASE STAY SAFE’
Sharon Osbourne revealed she’s tested positive for COVID-19. The host of CBS’s The Talk said she was briefly hospitalized and now is isolating away from her husband Ozzy, who tested negative for the virus. Last week, Osbourne’s co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also tested positive for the coronavirus. Kelly Osbourne expressed concern for her parents in an Instagram post at the start of the pandemic. “The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad,” she wrote. Sharon Osbourne, 68, previously fought off colon cancer and her husband has Parkinson’s disease. The Talk is being taped in person but will go on hiatus for the holidays. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne wrote in the Instagram post where she revealed her positive test.