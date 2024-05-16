Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson Want Kevin Spacey Un-Canceled
‘BACK TO WORK’
Kevin Spacey’s famous friends are speaking up for him. In “a series of statements” sent to The Telegraph, Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson, among others, say it’s time for Spacey’s blacklisting to end. The House of Cards star was fired from the hit Netflix show and shut out of the film and theater industry after sex assault allegations against him were made public. He was tried and acquitted of assaulting four men in the U.K. in 2023, and cleared of wrongdoing in a Manhattan trial the year prior—but the accusations resurfaced in a new documentary, Spacey Unmasked. Now Spacey’s A-list defenders say enough is enough. “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” Stone told the newspaper. “[Spacey] is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.” Neeson said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character... Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”