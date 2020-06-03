Sharon Stone Offers ‘Safe Room’ Instagram Tutorial for Hiding During Riots

Read it at Instagram
Sharon Stone has got you covered. The actress offered a tutorial on turning your bathroom into a “safe room” amidst widespread violence at protests over the death of George Floyd. In a video of herself posted to Instagram on Sunday night, she said, “Hello, people, so we’re in the middle of a riot. If you are anywhere you feel unsafe in your home, this is what I want you to do: we’re gonna make a safe room for you. Probably the safest room would be your bathroom.” She advised putting pillows and blankets into the bathtub, bringing chargers for phones and laptops, boarding up any windows (though preferably there are none), and bringing a cooler with water and non-perishable food like protein bars. She closed with, “Stay safe, don’t be overreactive, this will come and go like all things do.”