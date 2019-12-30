Sharon Stone Says She Was Kicked Off Bumble Dating Site
Actress Sharon Stone became an international sex symbol when she played a panty-free murder suspect in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct in which her famous lines included, “I wasn’t dating him. I was fucking him.” But now it seems the Oscar-nominated actress is not having much luck in love. She announced on her Twitter feed that she had been kicked off the popular female-driven dating site Bumble after several people reported the account as a fake. “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account,” she wrote. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive.” Judging by the responses on her Twitter feed, there are plenty of interested parties out there, including one would-be suitor who wrote, “if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by.” Let us know how it works out.