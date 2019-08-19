CHEAT SHEET
NO JUSTICE
Sharpton: Firing of Cop Who Killed Eric Garner ‘Nothing to Celebrate’
Members of Eric Garner’s family expressed gratefulness but no satisfaction to the announcement that New York City’s police commissioner fired the officer who killed their father after five years of waiting. Rev. Al Sharpton, speaking alongside members of Garner’s family, called the decision terminating Daniel Pantaleo “nothing to celebrate because Pantaleo will go home a terminated man but this family had to go to a funeral.” Sharpton criticized the city for taking so long to punish Pantaleo for what police said was his use of a prohibited chokehold that killed Garner in 2014. Garner’s daughter, Emerald Snipes, 26, thanked the police commissioner “for doing the right thing” but said she won’t stop fighting for police reform. “I will do everything in my power to never see another Eric Garner.”