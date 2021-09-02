Shattering the Hollywood Myths of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Conjuring a picture of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre proves to be a struggle without a fictional re-creation. These days, it’s the mint green childhood home of fictional WWII veteran Montrose Freeman from HBO’s Black fantasy phantasmagoria Lovecraft Country that immediately comes to mind, as if some seafaring monstrosity molded by H.P. himself spat it out onto the Greenwood block that would ultimately be ablaze by the end of the night. The ninth episode saw the show’s leads—Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Montrose (Michael K. Williams)—rewinding the timeline to that fateful day, knowing what would take place on the 35 blocks of Greenwood lovingly termed Black Wall Street. They carry the knowledge of the killing, the pillaging, the joyous savagery of white police and laymen on their faces, their shoulders slumped in discomforting remembrance while staring into the green.

It’s difficult to imagine another singular Black event referenced in fiction, in documentaries and in half-hour TV specials like the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. By now, the story is rock-solid in our historical frame. On June 1, 1921, in the Black business district of Greenwood, the arrest of a Black teenager, Dick Rowland—who was accused of assaulting a White woman, Sarah Page, in a hotel elevator—led to local papers calling for a lynch mob. In response, Black folks took up arms and peacefully vowed to defend Rowland’s right to a fair trial. The image alone of Black people protecting one another in what was understood as a Black town so infuriated white people that they grabbed their guns to protect themselves. From what? Who knows. Needless to say, shit hit the proverbial fan fairly quickly and Greenwood became a mass killing—an exhibition of virulent white terror executed by both police and deputized white people.

So then, it was fairly predictable that a historic spectacle like this one hitting 100 years without truly being excavated in the mainstream would necessitate a reassessment by popular culture. But the centennial celebration kicked off a bit early. Damon Lindelof’s wildly successful 2019 superhero remix, Watchmen, ripped off the historical Band-Aid, opening its tale with the white homicidal chaos of the riot. A year later, another HBO show, Lovecraft Country, would dip back into the well, portraying the slaughter as a time-traveling scavenger hunt for a magical book that would save a Black family. Both depictions are truly riveting and accentuate, in glossy panache, the intense, gruesome nature of unhinged white fascism. The History Channel and ABC followed suit with their non-fiction excavations, speaking directly to descendants of the massacre about the bodies buried underneath the soil, the emotional and psychological toll it took on the land and their families, and what they’re demanding from the local and state government as restitution.