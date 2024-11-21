Shaun White on His Travel Hacks, Love of Candles and Favorite Protein Shake

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shaun White has an enviable abundance of energy. The five-time Olympian is launching the first professional snowboarding league in March 2025; he recently partnered with the “Protect the West” environmental initiative through his sportswear brand, Whitespace, and covertly planned a surprise marriage proposal. I caught up with him between a junket to Africa and his popping the question to his longtime girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, in New York City.

Retiring with an unrivaled number of gold medals at both the X Games and Olympics might be lifetime achievements enough for some athletes—or the many other records he holds as a pro skate and snowboarder. But it feels like White is just getting started on his most ambitious aspirations to date. His excitement about the plethora of projects he’s working on (and his affable personality) draws you in, with a dedicated entrepreneurism and a passion for giving back—whether to the sport he loves or the rich Western landscape where he grew up.

The upcoming Snow League is White’s most pioneering project, selecting the picturesque town of Aspen, Colorado, to host its debut. “Aspen has always been one of my favorite places to compete and ride,” he tells The Daily Beast. “I’ve won so many X Games medals there and have so many fond memories of that town. Since my retirement, I’ve also gotten to spend a lot of time there just as a ‘tourist,’” he laughed. “It sounds crazy because I’ve been there so many times, but it was always to compete,” lamenting that he didn’t have time to take in everything the town has to offer while medaling.

Whether as a pro athlete or off-duty “tourist,” White is undoubtedly a seasoned jet-setter with a laundry list of hacks and go-to products to keep his energy up and his stress levels in check. However, his one steadfast travel companion is surprisingly un-sporty. “I usually bring a guitar with me when I travel,” he says. “I won a guitar at a snowboard contest when I was 16 and fell in love with playing. I realize I was never gonna get any better unless I took it with me … now it’s my travel companion always,” White said, while revealing his playlist includes classics like Stevie Wonder and the Beatles but also new music like Grammy-winning Leon Bridges, Sofi Tukker and Jungle.

Scroll through below to check out the Olympian’s travel hacks and essentials for staying calm, focused and stylish while on the road.

Whitespace Snow Duffel Bag As his projects take him around the globe, White shared that, for someone who needs to look stylish while staying warm, he packs the ultimate travel capsule collection. “A classic pair of slacks can be dressed up or down with a casual jacket or a nice sweater of some sort. I'm also big on layers. Lightweight sweaters and sweatshirts, scarves and hats. They can add style and warmth without taking up much space.” Buy At Whitespace $ 199 Free Shipping

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum To keep his skin as polished as his sartorial style, White says he loves many of Aesop’s skincare products. Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum and Post-Shave lotion top his list. “I spend a lot of time outdoors, whether on the mountain or near the water. These two products help my skin stay hydrated and moisturized. I love to smell, too.” Buy At Nordstrom $ 63 Free Shipping

Ka’Chava All-In-One Nutrition Shake Blend To keep his energy high, he stashes snacks like fruit, trail mix and mixed nuts in his snowboarding bag and always carries a reusable water bottle. Staying hydrated is one of his tips for staying healthy while traveling, whether with water or his recent go-to matcha tea. He and his fiancee, Dobrev, are both longtime fans of the clean vegan protein powder Ka’Chava, so much so that he recently partnered with the brand and perhaps inspired the launch of its new travel packs. Buy At Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping Buy At Ka’Chava $ 70

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle Aside from daily exercise and stretching, White admits he also loves a good scented candle to help him relax. “I'm a big candle guy. I always travel with one and have at least one or two burning when I'm home. I will put some light music on, make some tea and try to zone out as much as I can,” he says. “Diptyque Baies is definitely my go-to. I always have one burning around the house, always travel with one and give them as gifts. I find that if I'm on the road, especially for a long time, any hotel room that smells like home always feels a little cozier.” Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 74 Buy At Bloomingdale's $ 74 Free Shipping

While we will be incorporating these hacks into our next trip, we’re also keeping an eye on White’s adventures. Whether the sports he loves or the planet, his dream of leaving it better than he left it is the kind of energy we need more of.