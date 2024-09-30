DC Comics superhero Zachary Levi endorsed Donald Trump before moderating an event with RFK Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gubbard on Saturday in Michigan, before claiming his move would likely constitute “career suicide.”

Appearing at the “Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour,” Levi said that “of the two choices that we have, Donald Trump, President Trump, is the man that can get us there.”

Just moments earlier, he told the crowd “we’re here for unity...whether you’re a Democrat or a Republic... every one of us is a child of God.”

He continued: “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.

“He’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard,” he added.

Levi is no stranger to controversy. In January 2023 he decried the use of the COVID-19 vaccine and peddled theories that vaccine manufacturer Pfizer “is a real danger to the world.” It was just one of a number of eyebrow-raising moments.

At the end of the event, Levi added that most of his supporters have been positive after “I came out and said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobbi.”

Though he was quick to admit that his endorsement could potentially impact his future in movies.

“Within my industry as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” he said to a round applause, including from Kennedy himself.

“We are, and you all know this, we are being inundated every single day with poison, not just in the foods that we’re eating and not just in the pharmaceuticals that are being shoved down my throats; in the images that we are looking at, the audio that we are hearing through our media, we are being poisoned and lied to, and hear me, we are all being poisoned and lied to.”

He ended the event with a plea to supporters.

“So as we go to the polls, recognize that all the people on the other side that still believe Kamala is the answer–she’s not–but they are being lied to. They are not the enemy. They are not evil. There is evil at the top of that food chain but the American people that believe that Kamala is the way, they are not evil people, they have been lied to and they have eaten that lie and that is in them, so the best we can do, may we practice grace, may we practice forgiveness, may we practice patience, so as we go to the polls. Do not be baited in their attacks. Don’t get baited into their hate. That’s what they want you to do.”