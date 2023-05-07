Shemar Moore Vents About Cancellation of ‘S.W.A.T.’

CHEAT SHEET
S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore took to social media to call out CBS for abruptly canceling the series despite healthy ratings. “Last two years we’ve been killing it… We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for,” the actor said. He noted that the show is a rarity in that it has a Black male lead and called it “the most diverse show on CBS.” Moore vented that it was shocking “to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week—and the week before, and the week before that—that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue.”