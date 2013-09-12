Shepard Smith Gets New Show

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Mediaite
Shepard Smith is moving up. The Fox News anchor is apparently taking on the role of managing editor of a new breaking-news division while continuing to fill his chair as chief news anchor. Smith's existent show, The Fox Report, will now merge with the breaking-news unit, and he'll continue anchoring the afternoon slot, which will be renamed Shepard Smith Reporting. “Shep is a premier journalist and one of the finest newsmen of the modern era," Fox News head Roger Ailes said in a statement. “He will exemplify the ethos that Fox News is when and where the news is, as it happens, no longer bound by a traditional evening format conceived in the 1960s.”