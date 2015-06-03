Sheriff: Duggar Molested Sister, Age 5

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at In Touch
A police report obtained by In Touch magazine details the molestation claims against Josh Duggar, including the fact that he confessed the transgressions to his father on three occasions. “James said that in March of 2002 [redacted] who had just turned 14, came to him very upset and crying,” according to the report, clearly referring to Josh. “James said that [redacted] had told him that he had been sneaking into [redacted] room at night and had been touching [redacted, his sisters] on the breasts and vaginal areas while they were sleeping.” It also clarifies that Josh was 15 when he molested a 5-year-old sister and that the abuse took place on at least seven separate occasions.