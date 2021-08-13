CHEAT SHEET
Arizona Sheriff Cited for Drunk Boating
An Arizona sheriff has apologized for operating a boat while intoxicated. Yavapai County’s David Rhodes had been drinking Saturday on Lake Powell with his family while someone else operated the watercraft, but when a friend encountered difficulties docking in a marina, Rhodes stepped in to help. His motor skills were not up to par, though, because he clipped another boat in the process. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area authorities noted Rhodes’ blood alcohol content was at least .08 percent in their citation for the misdemeanor offense. Rhodes said in a statement, “If you think it’s OK, even for a brief moment, it’s not.”