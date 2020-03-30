CHEAT SHEET
Sheriff Seeks Tips on Missing Husband From ‘Tiger King’
A Florida sheriff is taking advantage of the popularity of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series to ask for new leads about the disappearance of the husband of one of the main characters. The show focuses on former Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic and his feud with sanctuary owner Carole Baskin—which resulted in murder-for-hire charges against him. But a subplot is the 1997 disappearance of Baskin’s then-husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, which is still a cold case. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is hoping that changes, tweeting Monday, “Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads.”