Sheriff Sued for Handcuffing ADHD Kids

A sheriff’s department and a school resource officer in Kentucky are being sued for handcuffing two elementary school children with ADHD. The 8-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were restrained with hands behind their backs and handcuffs fastened around their biceps, a position that is not approved in handcuff safety guidelines. The school resource officer was permitted to use mechanical restraints by the sheriff’s office, which establishes the policies used in local schools. One of the three documented incidents was caught on video, and shows the young boy telling the officer that the position hurts.