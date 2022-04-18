CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sherri Papini Officially Pleads Guilty to Fabricating Her Own Kidnapping
COMING CLEAN
Read it at People
After admitting that her own kidnapping was a hoax, Sherri Papini officially pleaded guilty to fabricating her 2016 abduction on Monday. Her lawyer confirmed to People that Papini, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts: lying to a federal officer and to mail fraud. As part of her plea deal, the California mother will be required to forfeit over $300,000 in restitution to government offices for expenses accrued through her elaborate lie. She’s scheduled to be sentenced July 11. After vanishing for three weeks in November 2016, Papini reappeared and alleged she had been abducted by a masked “Hispanic women” who bound her in a closet while playing “really annoying Mexican music.” The tale was later debunked as a lie.