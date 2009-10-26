Sherrod Brown Rebukes Cheney Over Afghanistan
The aftershocks of Dick Cheney's harsh critique of Obama's Afghan approach continue. On State of the Union Sunday, Sen. Sherrod Brown called the former VP "the mastermind of the most failed decade of foreign policy that this country’s had" in recent history. Ouch.
The aftershocks of Dick Cheney's harsh critique of Obama's Afghan approach continue. On State of the Union Sunday, Sen. Sherrod Brown called the former VP "the mastermind of the most failed decade of foreign policy that this country’s had" in recent history. Ouch.