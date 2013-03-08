Sheryl Sandberg Defends Marissa Mayer

CHEAT SHEET
Somewhere in Silicon Valley, Sheryl Sandberg’s humming Aretha Franklin. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has received a lot of backlash lately for her ban on working remotely, but she has at least one ally in her fellow female boss, Sandberg. In a Time interview about the Facebook COO’s new book, Sandberg attacks Mayer’s critics, arguing that she would not be as harshly judged if she were a man. “I think flexibility is important for women and for men,” said Sandberg. “But there are some jobs that are super flexible and some that aren’t.”