    Shia LaBeouf Charged with Battery, Theft After Fighting and Stealing Man’s Hat

    Laura Bradley

    Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been charged after an argument that allegedly turned physical this summer. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the fight took place in Los Angeles in June. Details of the fight are unknown, the sources said, but LaBeouf was allegedly the aggressor and left with the other man’s hat after it ended. A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. TMZ reports that LaBeouf was charged with two misdemeanors last month: battery and petty theft.

