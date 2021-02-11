Shia LaBeouf Goes Scorched Earth on FKA Twigs Suit
REVERSING COURSE
Shia LaBeouf’s lawyers have responded to the sexual battery lawsuit filed against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. The musician, legal name Tahliah Barnett, alleges that the actor physically assaulted her multiple times during their relationship and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection, and another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s joined her in the suit with similar accusations. Though the actor previously said of the allegations, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me,” his lawyers wrote in the new filing that he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.” LaBeouf is seeking payment for his legal fees from the singer.