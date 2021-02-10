Shia LaBeouf Goes to Rehab Following FKA Twigs’ Sexual Battery Suit

CHEAT SHEET
Shia LaBeouf has entered inpatient treatment following a sexual battery suit filed by his ex-girlfriend, musician FKA Twigs. The actor has been living at an inpatient treatment facility for five weeks, according to Variety, though it is unclear what kind of rehabilitation he is receiving. He has previously undergone treatment for alcoholism. Last month, Twigs, legal name Tahliah Barnett, filed a shocking lawsuit against LaBeouf accusing him of physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship. In response to the allegations and his notable string of public bad behavior, he said, “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me.” He has taken a step back from acting and is no longer working with his agency CAA.