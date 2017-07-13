Shia LeBeouf Apologizes for Racist Rant

Actor Shia LeBeouf posted an apology to Twitter on Wednesday after a video was made public showing him going on a racist rant. “I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint,” LeBeouf said. The video showed him lobbing racist insults at an African-American police officer before being arrested in Georgia for lashing out at an individual who did not give him a cigarette. “My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom,” the actor added.
