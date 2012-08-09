Shields Wins Historic Boxing Gold

CHEAT SHEET
Seventeen-year-old Claressa Shields won a gold medal Thursday in women’s middleweight boxing. Repping the U.S., Shields beat her 33-year-old opponent Nadezda Torlopova 19-12, shuffling, dancing, and even sticking her tongue out towards the end of the match. Shields’s victory marked the only gold-medal win for the U.S. boxing team at the London games. This Olympics was the first in which the men’s team, typically the most successful in Olympic boxing, received no metals at all. This is the first Olympic games for the sport.