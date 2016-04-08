CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Shipwrecked Trio Saved After Writing 'Help' On the Beach

    MIRACLES

    Google Maps

    A crew of mariners was saved from an uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean after a plane spotted the word “HELP” they spelled out with palm fronds on a beach. The trio was stuck for three days on a Micronesian island before they were rescued. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Michael McCandless told NBC News: “They had the word ‘help’ spelled out and were waving their lifejackets.” They were supposed to make a flight on the island of Chuuk but never made it. At that point, the Coast Guard was notified. The men were located Thursday evening.

    Read it at NBC News