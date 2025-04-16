Shocker: Fyre Festival 2 Postponed Indefinitely

The infamous music festival sham that got not one, but two documentaries about how disastrous it was, has “postponed” its second installment.

Fyre Festival announced that it would be back for round two after an explosive scandal back in 2017, when festival goers were scammed out of thousands of dollars after having been promised a “luxury” music festival experience.

Yet, according to ABC News, a ticket holder recently received a message that read: “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Fyre Fest was set to take place in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, from May 30 to June 2, with tickets going on sale in February and ranging from $1,400 up to over $1,000,000.

Fyre Festival 2’s website described the event as “an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and treasure hunting—all set in the stunning location of Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.”

These big promises were reminiscent of the first Fyre Fest, where guests were greeted with wet tents allegedly leftover from Hurricane Matthew, not enough beds, and barely any food.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@tr3vorx) April 28, 2017

Billy McFarland, the man behind Fyre Festival, was charged with wire fraud in 2017. But a Netflix documentary, a Hulu documentary, and a six-year prison sentence later (of which he served less than four years), McFarland began organizing a second Fyre Festival with the slogan “FYRE Festival 2 is real.”

“FYRE 2 is real. My dream is finally becoming a reality,” McFarland told Today in February. “FYRE 2 really isn’t about the past, and it’s not really about me. It’s about taking the vision, which is strong.”

And this time, McFarland promised that the festival would, in fact, actually be “real.”

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” he said in an Instagram post April 4. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

But Bernarndo Cueto, the tourism secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, where the festival was meant to take place, told ABC News that he was never informed about Fyre Fest 2. He said that it had not even been approved by his agency to take place in Playa del Carmen.

On April 2, Playa del Carmen also posted on their Instagram in Spanish how “after a thorough review, there is no record or planning of any such event in the municipality.”

McFarland admitted that he might be “crazy” for doing this, and that “it’s always a risk” organizing a music festival.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” he said in a statement in March. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2.”

As the fate of the festival is now up in the air, it remains to be seen just how “real” Fyre Fest 2 will turn out to be.