Shocker: Thrice-Married President Donald Trump No Good at Vetting

Let’s imagine that Donald Trump hadn’t summarily fired former Gov. Chris Christie and thus had binders full of candidates for high office, color coded, by area of expertise and by department: Does anyone believe President-Elect Trump would have even flipped open those 30 volumes?

Please. If you say yes, you probably believe Trump when he says he never even met his most recent accuser, journalist E. Jean Carroll (there’s a picture of them at a party), who told her story of staying after hours at Bergdorf Goodman to help real estate developer Trump find a gift of lingerie for whomever he was sleeping with at the time only to be raped by him in a dressing room.

Vetting, schmetting. Trump doesn’t give a fig about background checks, whether by Christie, 20-somethings from the RNC, or the FBI whose denial of security clearances he overrules. What cursory reviews—called “scrubs”—uncovered that should have been a turnoff actually emboldened Trump. If Trump cared about getting his choices right before starting, he wouldn’t be on his third try filling the position of wife.