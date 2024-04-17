Shonda Rhimes Had to Get Security Because of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans
‘IT BECAME WEIRD’
Shonda Rhimes is taking precautions. The Grey’s Anatomy creator opened up about extra security she’s had to hire because fans of the series have “gotten mean.” In an interview with The Times, Rhimes said, “Fans have passionate feelings and I was always fine with that,” but “social media changed” the way they express those feelings. “I understand that the characters felt like their friends,” she continued. “They were my imaginary friends too. That’s why I was writing them. And I think people just had very strong feelings about what happened with their friends. But then it became weird.” After each Grey’s finale, Rhimes said she had a security detail parked outside her home because of death threats. She ultimately hired 24-hour security to feel safer. “I wanted to just be able to walk out my front door and hang out with my kids and not be worried,” she said. “I would lay awake at night with stress... you never knew who was going to really take offense in the wrong way.”