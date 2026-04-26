Shooter Targeted Trump’s Inner Circle at WHCA Dinner: Blanche

The gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner had his sights on Trump administration officials, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday.

Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press that officials believe the suspect, identified by reports as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, took a train from his native California to Chicago and then to Washington D.C., where he checked into a hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials,” Blanche said.