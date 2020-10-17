Shooting at New York Halloween Party Kills Journalism Student
A mass shooting at a Friday night Halloween house party in Lockport, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, has left a 21-year-old dead and five others with serious injuries. Cheyenne Farewell succumbed to her wounds on the scene after two unidentified men approached the garage door of the home and opened fire, according to surveillance footage. Christian Gibson, the host of the 30-person gathering, told The Buffalo News, “Everyone was having a good time... About 12:00 we heard three quick knocks on the door. Thirty seconds to a minute later, we heard what sounded like firecrackers. I don’t know people who want to do this to people.”
According to her social media profiles, Farewell was studying journalism and broadcasting at SUNY’s Brockport College after graduating from Medina High School in 2018. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the girls’ soccer team, and “an incredible daughter to her parents and a sister to her brother,” her family said. Police have not identified any suspects. Two mass shootings in Western New York parties in September claimed the lives of three people and wounded dozens more.