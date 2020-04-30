Texas Man Arrested for Opening Fire at D.C. Cuban Embassy in ‘Suspected Hate Crime’

Read it at Associated Press
A man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C. around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported. No one was injured in the shooting, and police arrested a Texas man named Alexander Alazo at the scene. Police reportedly described the incident as a “suspected hate crime,” though Alazo’s exact motivation remains unknown. He was charged with assault with intent to kill, carrying an unregistered firearm, and possessing a high-capacity magazine. The embassy reopened only five years ago as diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Cuba warmed. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Twitter, “It is the responsibility of States to protect diplomats accredited to them and their facilities.”