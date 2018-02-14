‘Many Deaths’ After Shooting at High School in Parkland, Florida

CHEAT SHEET
The Broward County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The school is under lockdown and, according to Sen. Bill Nelson, there are “many deaths.” CNN reports a number of people are being “treated for injuries and moved to ambulances” outside the school, and the presence of “dozens of police vehicles...one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.” A student on the scene reportedly texted a CBS Miami reporter: “All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying [in] the closet.”