Looking for a Workout Boost? Try This Protein Shake

If you are looking to get more out of your workouts, it’s time to increase the protein in your diet. Myprotein makes this easier and tastier than ever before with its line of clear protein drinks. While most protein shakes on the market have a milky, chalky taste and texture, Myprotein's clear protein shakes are more like a fruit drink (great for the upcoming summer months) with exciting flavors like tropical dragon fruit and pear ginger. You can even use the Clear Whey Isolate to create healthy and flavorsome twists on classic summer cocktails, like a mojito or margarita. These light and refreshing shakes will help you stay hydrated, keep you feeling fuller, and promote muscle growth and repair—important no matter your fitness goal.
Myprotein’s Clear Whey Isolate ($29.99) comes in several flavors like lemonade, mojito, and tropical dragon fruit, making for a refreshing and juicy post-work protein boost.
Clear Whey Isolate
Available in five flavors
If you want to try before you commit, Myprotein offers a sample size ($2.99).
Clear Whey Isolate Sample
Available in four flavors
Readers can save big this Memorial Day with Myprotein's blow-out sale (5/23-5/25). Use the code MEMORIAL at checkout to save 45% on all purchases.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.