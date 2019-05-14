GET OUTSIDE
Get Gear From Patagonia, Smith, Mammut, and Black Diamond on Sale Right Now at Backcountry
Backcountry is a massive purveyor of outdoor gear and right now they’re marking down gear from Patagonia, Smith, Mammut, and Black Diamond. Shop some of the top outdoor brands at prices that will make you want to go hiking right this second. Pick up the Women’s Torrentshell Jacket for $90 (30% off), a packable rain jacket that’ll keep you dry on your commute or hike. The Mammut Runbold Shorts are on sale for $74 (25% off) and feature stretchable, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric plus UPF 30+ protection (which is always important if you’re outdoors). If you need to up your sunglasses game, the Smith Lowdown 2 Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses have the brand’s ChromaPop technology that increases contrast and feature a hydroleophobic lens coating to prevent any smudges. They’re on sale for $125, a savings of 20%. When it comes to choosing the right gear, Backcountry knows just want to do: give you a huge discount on brands that will last you through any kind of trek you make.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.