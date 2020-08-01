These Iconic Coach Styles Are All 50% Off Right Now
BAG IT UP
Coach is one of those classic brands that never goes out of style. And while we may not have anywhere to go right now, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take advantage of major discounts on high-quality pieces. Coach is taking 50% off select men’s and women’s styles, including handbags, accessories, clothing, shoes, and more. Here are a few of our top picks to add to your collection.
Rambler Crossbody: Made from glovetanned leather, this everyday bag is the perfect thing to keep on hand. It’s big enough to fit all your necessities (with enough space for an iPad mini), plus interior pockets for extra organization.
Rambler Crossbody
Casey Espadrille: Espadrilles are a classic warm weather shoe and this one is no different. The iconic C logo is found all across the top of the shoe with a sturdy rubber sole for all-day walking.
Casey Espadrille
Metropolitan Portfolio: You may not have an office to go to right now, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a bag that is office-ready. This leather portfolio has space for a 15" laptop plus all of the accessories and necessities of your day.
Metropolitan Portfolio
Slim Billfold Wallet: This low-profile wallet features six card slots plus a full-size bill slot to keep all your things in order. The crossgrain leather is supple and you can even add a free monogram for some extra personalization.
Slim Billfold Wallet
