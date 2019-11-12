Shop Timeless, Gift-Worthy Coats At AllSaints

A quality leather jacket is one of the most thoughtful gifts to give. It can last a lifetime (and sometimes get passed down as an heirloom). But for a jacket to weather seasons and seasons, it needs incredible craftsmanship and classic style. That’s where AllSaints’ outerwear collection comes in. AllSaints has leather jackets that are timeless and made to last for both men and women.
Not sure where to start? Iconic looks like the oversized Hawley Biker Jacket or the Coronet Leather Jacket are the perfect presents to gift the leather-obsessed on your list. While you’re there, snag a winter coat for yourself! Check out the quilted Parka Puffer Coat or the insulating Kenley Shearling Coat. Whether you end up shopping for a friend, a family member, or yourself, everyone will look incredibly cool (while staying incredibly warm).
