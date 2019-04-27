SHOES GALORE
Cole Haan’s Semi-Annual Event is Here and That Means 30% Off Sitewide
Cole Haan is taking spring pretty seriously with their sitewide Semi-Annual Sale. Take 30% off practically every Cole Haan style you could want. On the men’s side, you can add a pair of best-selling ZEROGRAND All-Day Trainers for $154 or the new GrandPro Turf Sneaker for $105. Women can pick up a pair of Avani City Sandals for $105 (they come in a plethora of spring-ready colors like blush and a faux snakeskin). The easy Ansley Slide Sandals is $91 during the sale and it’s begging to be paired with a sundress and a denim jacket. There’s also bags and accessories included in the Semi-Annual Sale, which means you can get the versatile, heavy-duty canvas Summer Friday Tote for $119. You can even stock up on socks, which you know you always need, and get a pair of memory foam no-show socks for under $10 to keep your feet happy. Whatever you choose, this is a sale you won’t want to miss out on.
