From Marc Jacobs to Dagne Dover, Here are 6 Crossbody Bags to Keep at Your Side

When it comes to bags for travel, the crossbody reigns supreme. They can hold all of the things you need, from wallets to keys to sunscreen. You end up hands-free but with all your necessary items at your side the whole time, with the peace of mind that you won’t lose anything. As a collector of crossbody bags, there’s a lot to look for when choosing one, from size to color to shape. Here are some to chew on while you think about what you will carry every single day.

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, $168 from Michael Kors: Made from Saffino leather, this is the spacious crossbody for your next trip. It has plenty of interior pockets to keep your things organized plus a gold-tone accent chain that will dress up any outfit.

Green Velita Circle Crossbody, $188 from Of a Kind: This unique circular crossbody bag has a zip closure for security, plus a simple outer flap pocket for things like lip balm or tissues. The top handle also means you can carry it either as a crossbody or handbag with ease.

Fossil Kinley Small Flap Crossbody Bag, $75-$113 on Amazon: Get extra storage with the Kinley thanks to a full zipper compartment, an outer pocket (that’s covered with a long flap) and a rear pocket. The inside also has all the room for your things to be organized.

Marc Jacobs The Softshot 21 Crossbody Bag, $350 at Nordstrom: I have a soft spot (or softshot?) for Marc Jacobs bags and this hits me right in the heart. Its dual compartments give you the freedom to organize your things in any way that makes sense to you. It has a built-in card case and outer pocket.

Andra Crossbody, $155-$195 from Dagne Dover: Choose between the small and medium size of the Andra, depending on how much you tend to carry. The interior of this bag has a mini card case, a key clip, and plenty of room for your things. The medium size also has a split main compartment for extra storage.

Candid Medium Camera Bag, $258 from Kate Spade: If you just can’t sacrifice function for fashion, this is the bag for you. It has multiple slip pockets on the interior and exterior and the crossbody strap is fully adjustable and removable. It also comes in four different, bright colors for a pop of interest in any outfit.

