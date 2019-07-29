5 Lightweight Duvet Covers You’ll Want to Sleep With That Are on Amazon

Duvet covers are one of those things that you don’t think much of until you really need one. Washing a comforter is hell and having a duvet cover lets you go between washes much longer because, in reality, only the cover touches you while you sleep. And while you may think it’ll add extra bulk and heat, there are comforters that will keep you light and airy throughout the night. Here are some top options that you can get shipped right to your door from Amazon.

Doffapd Duvet Cover Queen, $70 on Amazon: Washed cotton is some of the most lightweight and soft materials a duvet cover can be made of. This set comes in eight different color options and has bold, contrasting buttons on the bottom for a stylish accent.

Bedsure Duvet Cover Set with Zipper Closure, $22 on Amazon: This reversible, twig-embossed duvet cover comes in four different colors and has the best thing a duvet cover could have: a zipper closure. Not having to fuss with buttons or snaps when it’s time to throw it in the wash is a godsend.

Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set, $29 on Amazon: With over 6,400 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this affordable microfiber comforter is Amazon’s best-seller. It comes in 40 different colors and it’s lightweight and breathable for summer if you choose to use a comforter in the heat.

Buffy Queen Duvet Cover, $100 on Amazon: If you’re one of the many to own a Buffy Cloud Comforter (I am one of them), you may want to invest in the specially-designed duvet cover. It’s super-soft and made from Eucalyptus to stay breathable, cool-to-the-touch, and sustainable. It’s also naturally hypoallergenic.

Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover Queen, $39 on Amazon: Another microfiber option, this upgraded duvet cover features “washed” microfiber, which feels closer to a washed cotton than microfiber. It has a zipper closure and corner ties to keep your comforter in place no matter how much you toss and turn.

